White Rock residents encourage to ‘take the plunge at home’

Annual Polar Bear Plunge will not return to the city’s beach this year

Zapped by the cold, Colby Walker runs from the water at the White Rock Polar Plunge. (Christy Fox file photo)

White Rock’s 51st annual Polar Bear Plunge is to return this year, but it’s not being held at the beach.

Instead, as a way to follow public health orders, organizers are encouraging residents to take the plunge at home.

Plunge organizer Lindagene Coyle said she first thought of cancelling the event all together, but said ignoring the annual tradition would result in people still flocking to the beach.

This year, participants are encouraged to take a photograph of themselves plunging in cold water at home on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. Prizes are to be randomly allocated to 21 people who email their photograph to plunge.at.home@gmail.com

SEE ALSO: White Rock’s anchovy-free polar bear plunge marked as a success

“Whether they’re in a shower, in the backyard under the hose, or whatever. Hopefully, people will have some fun with it and realize that they can still do it, they just can’t go anywhere near open water and have big groups of people,” Coyle said.

Other suggestions Coyle offered were to jump into a kid-sized pool, or people could dump a bucket of cold water over their head.

“People are always looking forward to doing it. They can do it, just in a different way.”

The City of Vancouver also cancelled its 101st polar bear plunge, and instead suggested people do it at their home.