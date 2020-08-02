White Rock RCMP to host free bicycle registration clinic

Stolen registered bicycles are easier to return to proper owner if recovered

White Rock RCMP are to host a bike registration clinic this Friday (Aug. 7). (Submitted file photo)

The City of White Rock and White Rock RCMP are encouraging residents to register their bicycle with an online database, and there’s an opportunity to do so this week.

The city and police are hosting Project 529 on Aug. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. at the White Rock RCMP detachment (15299 Pacific Ave.).

Project 529 is an online community and registry that includes more than 400 law enforcement agencies, universities, bike clubs and bike shops around the world.

Registering a bicycle is free, and participants are asked to provide unique identifiable information about their bicycle so it can be added to an online database. Bikes receive a tamper resistant “529 Shield” that acts as a deterrent to would-be thieves.

Registering a bicycle makes it easier for police to return the stolen property.

“This socially distanced event will take place outdoors and the public is encouraged to wear a mask while lining up to have their bicycle registered,” a White Rock RCMP news release states.

“Registration will be quick and will be free of charge for all who attend.”

The release says Project 529 is a proven deterrent in bicycle thefts and has resulted in a high rate of bicycles being returned to their proper owner.

More information on Project 529 can be found here.