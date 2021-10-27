White Rock RCMP to host drive-thru kids’ clothing collection event

Jack Herring, 3, met Santa Claus at a ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event held by White Rock RCMP pre-pandemic. This year, the detachment’s drive-thru clothing drive is set for Nov. 27. (File photo)

A drive-thru event to collect children’s clothing for Sources Community Resource Centres and Options Community Services is set for Nov. 27 at the White Rock RCMP detachment.

For the White Rock RCMP and Community Policing Clothing Drive, donations of new and unwrapped clothing will be welcomed by staff and volunteers outside the 15299 Pacific Ave. building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Children’s clothing, winter wear sought at White Rock RCMP ‘main event’

For those who would like to contribute but are unable to make it to the drive-thru, the event is actually the end of a month-long opportunity to donate – donations will be accepted at the detachment from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., from Nov. 1 through to Dec. 1.

Items sought for kids aged three to 18 years old include winter and rain jackets, as well as boots, sweaters, toques and gloves. Cash donations are also welcomed.

On Nov. 27, Safety Bear and Santa will be on-site greeting guests, and Little oOties Mini Donuts will be there selling bags of donuts, with a portion of those sales to also benefit the fundraiser.

Those planning to attend the fourth-annual affair are asked to wear a mask.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

ChristmasCommunityRCMPWhite Rock