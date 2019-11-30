A young girl donates during a 2017 ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in White Rock. This year, clothing-drive events are planned for Dec. 13 and 14. File photo

White Rock RCMP put sweet take on children’s clothing drive

Dec. 13-14 events hoped to boost clothing, cash donations

Donate clothing for children, get a treat – that’s the message White Rock RCMP are spreading over the coming weeks, in preparation for a second annual effort to help children in need this Christmas season.

With a clothing drive underway through Dec. 16, two days have been earmarked to show some sweet appreciation to those who pitch in.

According to a news release, “Santa, his elves and police officers” will be handing out baked goods from Laura’s Coffee Corner to donors in front of the detachment (15299 Pacific Ave.) from 8 a.m. till noon on Dec. 13.

The following day, Dec. 14, they’ll be at Central Plaza (15180 North Bluff Rd.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this time with goodies from Nature’s Fare.

New clothing items are sought. Cash donations are also welcome, the release notes, with Not For Long Boutique in Ocean Park (1629b 128 St.) pledging to match the total with gift cards.

Proceeds from the drive will be distributed through Sources Community Resource Centres and Options Community Services.

