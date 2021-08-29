White Rock RCMP officers get shoreline intro to Coast Guard’s hovercraft

The Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft made an appearance in White Rock last week – but not because of any troubles on or in the local waters.

The waterfront visit, on Aug. 19, was a “familiarization session” with RCMP, according to a post on the city’s Mounties’ twitter account.

“On occasion we assist them with marine rescues & they assist us with people evading arrest by swimming south,” the tweet explained.

One lesson to pass on to the boating community, if the hovercraft approaches your distressed boat, do not toss them a line unless directed…the air flow on these machines may catch your rope leading to many more issues. @CoastGuardCAN pic.twitter.com/T4uznDKENB — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) August 20, 2021

Incidents in recent years that have drawn the vessel to the waters of Semiahmoo Bay include one in April 2020 in which the suspect in an “assault, mischief and dangerous driving incident” tried to evade capture by swimming out into the ocean.

This past February, its crew was part of a multi-jurisdictional effort in Boundary Bay near White Rock that led to the seizure of 337 illegally set commercial crab traps and the return of a “large number” of crab and fish to the ocean.

The latter marked the first time that the hovercraft from the Coast Guard’s Sea Island base was used in such an operation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials stated at the time.

