White Rock RCMP help youngster celebrate birthday

Police-themed birthday package was auctioned for Peace Arch Elementary

“Constable” Donny Williams, 6, is sworn in as an RCMP officer by White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears at his birthday party. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The White Rock RCMP taped off a Kent Street home Saturday morning for a youngster’s birthday party.

The detatchment offered a police-themed birthday package to Peace Arch Elementary to use as a silent auction item. The silent auction item was purchased by Donny Williams’ parents.

Proceeds are to be used to build a new playground for the school.

The six-year-old “Constable” celebrated his birthday, which was May 22, by being sworn in as an RCMP officer for the day by White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears.

The kids participated in a series of activities, including fingerprinting and a boot-camp.

A Kent Street home was taped off Saturday for a police-themed birthday party. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Donny Williams, 6, dashes through a police cruiser as part of a boot camp activity at his police-themed birthday party. (Aaron Hinks photo)