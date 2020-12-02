This year’s White Rock RCMP children’s clothing drive was the best yet, organizers say. (Contributed photo)

White Rock RCMP children’s clothing drive ‘best ever’

Month-long annual event wrapped up Dec. 1

A traditional month-long collection of children’s clothing and donations has wrapped up a winner.

Romy Devries – Victim Services/Crime Prevention co-ordinator for White Rock RCMP – said Tuesday (Dec. 1) that the detachment’s annual effort to support Sources Community Resource Centres and Options Community Services “was the most successful one we have held.”

“The generosity of the community was overwhelming,” Devries continued, in an update to thank the community for their support.

“With the generous donations we received, many children and youth who would normally have to do without, will be provided with clothing, warm winter jackets and accessories this holiday season.”

The clothing drive got underway on Nov. 1 and continued through to Dec. 1, with donations accepted at the Pacific Avenue detachment throughout.

A six-hour, drive-thru wrap-up event was held outside the detachment on Nov. 28, complete with COVID-19 protocols and an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf himself.


