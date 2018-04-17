Tickets are now on sale for this summer’s White Rock Princess Party. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Princess Party tickets on sale

Ninth-annual event set for July 28

Tickets for the ninth annual White Rock Princess Party are now on sale.

The popular event – which this year is set for July 28 at Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.) – will once again serve as a fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s planned all-abilities, all-ages playground, which is to be located at Centennial Park, in partnership with the City of White Rock and the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association.

The park is scheduled to open this summer.

New to this year’s Princess Party is an exclusive “VIP room” where children will have the opportunity to spent one-on-one time with the princesses.

Two different party sessions are planned – one in the morning, one in the afternoon.

For tickets and more information, visit www.pahfoundation.ca/princess

Previous story
South Surrey students say small gestures can achieve big goals

Just Posted

Man facing 31 charges after Surrey arrest

Mitchell William Coubrough has topped Richmond RCMP’s most-wanted list for more than a year

BNSF offers to discuss railway’s debris-clearing ‘practices’

DFO ‘looking into’ South Surrey complaints

Cloverdale, Delta collaborators featured in upcoming Lego exhibition

Upcoming BrickCan exhibition to include Lego displays, competitions, vendors

White Rock Princess Party tickets on sale

Ninth-annual event set for July 28

White Rock staff ‘eager’ to fix buckled uptown paving

Sidewalk safety, replacement trees are priority items

$33 million in unpaid bridge tolls, 7 months into free crossings

Late fees and ICBC witholding driver’s license and car insurance renewal or purchase are consequences

B.C. First Nation builds tiny homes amid housing crisis

Open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous tenants, project aims for affordability and zero hydro usage

BC RCMP bust driver, then passenger for impaired driving

‘Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it’

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out

A twin-engine Boeing 737 bound made emergency landing from New York to Dallas with 149 people aboard

Bishops try to clarify Pope’s refusal to apologize for residential schools

Pope Francis has not apologized to survivors of Canada’s notoriously abusive residential schools

Former first lady Barbara Bush dies at age 92

She married George H.W. Bush in 1945, and was a mother of six

Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations

BC Hockey investigation unable to verify use of racist comment by Salmon Arm player

Judge stays charges against 3 B.C. Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

Fundraiser kicks off in honour of missing B.C. man presumed dead

David Kim, 45, went missing April 7 between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Most Read