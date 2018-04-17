White Rock Princess Party tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for this summer’s White Rock Princess Party. (Contributed photo)

Tickets for the ninth annual White Rock Princess Party are now on sale.

The popular event – which this year is set for July 28 at Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.) – will once again serve as a fundraiser for Peace Arch Hospital Foundation’s planned all-abilities, all-ages playground, which is to be located at Centennial Park, in partnership with the City of White Rock and the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association.

The park is scheduled to open this summer.

New to this year’s Princess Party is an exclusive “VIP room” where children will have the opportunity to spent one-on-one time with the princesses.

Two different party sessions are planned – one in the morning, one in the afternoon.

For tickets and more information, visit www.pahfoundation.ca/princess