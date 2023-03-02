White Rock Pride Society to host red-carpet Oscar-viewing party

Officials with the White Rock Pride Society say time is running out to get in on their annual Oscars Viewing Party.
According to a news release, a “very limited” number of tickets are left for the March 12 event at Extra Innings (Softball City, 2201 148 St.).
“White Rock Pride Society is rolling out the red carpet, popping champagne and welcoming our friends, new and old, to view the 95th Oscars together,” the release states.
“Dress to impress or wear your bejewelled comfy but do not miss this event!”
Last year’s Oscars made headlines and provoked intense online opinions when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s (Smith’s wife) shaved head.
Tickets to the March 12 affair in South Surrey, $65, include a charcuterie table, fully catered meal and glass of champagne.
The event is set to run from 4-10 p.m., and actress Darla Fay is lined up to partake in the fun with attendees. Fay’s screen credits include the Oscar-winning Juno (2007), License to Wed (2007) and Love Happens (2009).
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.ca
tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters