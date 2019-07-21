White Rock pride flag raising ceremony to be held Friday

Pride Society to host sold-out event the following day

The fifth annual White Rock Pride Society and City of White Rock pride flag raising ceremony is to be held on Friday (July 26).

The event is to take place at 5:30 p.m. at city hall. The event will also be celebrated with rainbow cake.

The following day, the Pride Society is to host a sold-out dinner and dance fundraiser at the Elks Lodge.

Last month, the White Rock Pride Society filed a complaint with the BC Human Rights Tribunal, alleging discrimination by the Star of the Sea Parish on the basis of sexual orientation.

RELATED: White Rock Pride Society ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

RELATED: White Rock Pride Society files human rights complaint against Star of the Sea Church

Last April, society president Ernie Klassen told Peace Arch News that his organization feels discriminated against because Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Parish will not rent its community centre to the society for the annual fundraiser event.

Archbishop delegate James Borkowski emailed PAN a statement earlier this year, explaining the decision to not rent the society to the Pride Society.

“The parish reviews all applications for events to ensure that the proposed use of the parish center would not be contrary to the teachings on faith and morals of the Catholic Church. We regret that this will inevitably disappoint some people and we strive to give answers in as timely a fashion as possible,” the statement read.

