Cpl. Don Birch and Julia Everett pose with “Sgt. Shawn” – sporting a Red Serge uniform adapted to size by Shawna Fidler – to promote the White Rock RCMP detachment’s 2017 open house. This year, it is set to take place on June 11, 2022. (Tracy Holmes file photo)

White Rock police, fire crews host open house

Family event planned for June 11

White Rock’s emergency crews will be on display next month, at an annual open house event at the city’s municipal campus.

Quashed by the pandemic in 2020, it is returning on June 11, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

Highlights planned for the “fun-filled family event” include bike-safety awareness tips, a chance to meet some Cops for Cancer riders and an opportunity for photos with a Mountie in Red Serge.

Organizers say iin addition to police and fire crews, multiple agencies will have representatives on hand, including Search and Rescue, EHS-Ambulance Services, BNSF Railway, BC Crime Stoppers, Children of the Street, the Alzheimer Society and ICBC.

The open house is a partnership of White Rock RCMP, White Rock firefighters and the City of White Rock.

