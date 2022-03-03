Costumes were prominent at the 2018 Polar Bear Swim, when an estimated 500 brave dippers took the plunge in White Rock. A March 19, 2022 dip is now planned as a fundraiser to support clean-water efforts for Indigenous communities. (File photo)

White Rock Polar Bear Plunge set for March 19

Rotaract-hosted event to raise funds for clean water in Indigenous communities

More than two months after White Rock’s chilly new-year tradition was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, a Polar Bear Plunge is coming to the waterfront – and it’s got a fresh focus.

READ MORE: White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled again

Set for March 19, ‘We’re Freezin’ for a Reason’ is one of many plunges being planned by Rotaract districts and clubs across Canada as part of ‘Making Waves – The Rotaract Canada Polar Plunge,’ with a collective goal to raise $75,000 for The Rotary Foundation’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, a news release explains.

Rotary Canada has committed to matching the funds, which will focus on providing clean water to Indigenous communities in Canada, the release adds.

Hosted locally by Rotaract District 5050, the March 19 dip is to be held at 11 a.m. at the white rock. Free to participate, it is open to everyone. Local artisans will be onsite from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

