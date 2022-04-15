White Rock Pier to be lit green for Lyme Disease next month

May 3, the pier – and other B.C. landmarks – will light up to mark Lyme Disease Awareness Month

White Rock’s Pier – shown here lit up to celebrate Pride Week last year – will be lit green on May 3 to recognize Lyme Disease Awareness Month. (City of White Rock photo)

The White Rock Pier will light up for a cause next month, alongside a number of other B.C. landmarks, in support of Lyme Disease awareness.

On May 3, the pier will be lit green, as will the Legislative Assembly of BC, BC Place stadium, Canada Place, Science World and Prince George’s ‘Mr. PG’ statue.

The province has also declared May to be Lyme Disease Awareness Month.

Lyme disease is the most common and fastest-growing vector-borne infection in Canada and in the United States, according to the BC Lyme Support Group and non-profit society.

It is caused by the bacteria Borrelia Burgdorferi, transmitted by a tick.

“It has now spread to every province and state in North America and it is directly impacting people in our community, many with life-altering consequence,” a news release notes.

For more information, visit www.bclyme.com



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lyme DiseaseWhite Rock