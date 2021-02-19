White Rock Pier, Surrey city hall to be lit blue for Guiding Lights campaign

The White Rock Pier will be lit blue on Monday, as part of the Girl Guides’ Guiding Lights Across BC campaign. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A number of landmarks throughout White Rock, Surrey and Delta will look a little blue this Monday, as they’re lit up in support of the Girl Guides.

On Monday (Feb.22), sites including the White Rock Pier, Surrey and Delta city halls, as well as the office of MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay (South Surrey-White Rock) will be lit up with blue lights as part of the Guiding Lights Across BC campaign, which aims to celebrate “Girl Guides and girl empowerment” according to a news release issued this week.

The event also marks World Thinking Day, the release notes – a “day of international friendship” which has often been celebrated by the Girl Guides.

“It is an opportunity to speak out on issues that affect girls and young women, celebrate the founding of Girl Guides, and be connected to the 10 million members around the world who are part of the Guiding movement,” the release notes.

In total, more than 90 B.C. landmarks – from stadiums and bridges to statues and buildings – will be lit up.

“Our Girl Guide members light up their communities all year round through leadership, community service, and efforts to create a better world, by girls,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner of the Girl Guides of Canada.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, thousands of BC girls have stayed connected with online Girl Guide meetings, live virtual events, and safe outdoor activities.”

Now more than ever, Isinger said, it’s important for girls to develop relationships and make connections within their communities.

“Guiding Lights Across BC is an exciting opportunity to celebrate how girls have kept their ‘Guiding lights’ shining bright in unprecedented times.”



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyCity of White Rock