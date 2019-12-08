Leo and Gail Molyneaux have their photograph taken with a Friends of the Pier certificate on Sunday while a group (behind) wait to pick up their document. The certificate reads “In recognition of your generous purchase of a new plank to help build the iconic White Rock Pier. Originally built in 1014, the White Rock Pier was severely damaged by a hurricane force storm on December 20, 2018. The new White Rock Pier is made possible, in part, by outstanding community support and participation. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Donors received a certificate Sunday marking their purchase of a pier plank

Residents and businesses that purchased a plank to help restore White Rock’s iconic pier received a little recognition Sunday afternoon.

The city, along with officials from the Friends of the Pier fundraising committee, held a small public event to thank all those who’ve pitched in so far to a fundraising effort that offered donors the chance to buy a commemorative plank on the rebuilt structure.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and members of the Friends committee presented individuals, families and organizations with commemorative certificates between 1-2 p.m.

The Friends of the Pier have been selling planks online for $1,000 since early May, with proceeds going towards rebuilding the entire pier, which was damaged in a violent windstorm last December.

The initiative is part of the committee’s goal of raising $2 million.

As of this week, 272 of the 1,300 available planks have been purchased or pledged, and more than $400,000 of the $2 million has been raised.

Donations to the Friends of the Pier are being accepted by the Rotary Club of Semiahmoo White Rock through the Friends of the Pier website, www.friendsofthepier.com

