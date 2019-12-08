White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Leo and Gail Molyneaux have their photograph taken with a Friends of the Pier certificate on Sunday while a group (behind) wait to pick up their document. The certificate reads “In recognition of your generous purchase of a new plank to help build the iconic White Rock Pier. Originally built in 1014, the White Rock Pier was severely damaged by a hurricane force storm on December 20, 2018. The new White Rock Pier is made possible, in part, by outstanding community support and participation. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Residents and businesses that purchased a plank to help restore White Rock’s iconic pier received a little recognition Sunday afternoon.

The city, along with officials from the Friends of the Pier fundraising committee, held a small public event to thank all those who’ve pitched in so far to a fundraising effort that offered donors the chance to buy a commemorative plank on the rebuilt structure.

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and members of the Friends committee presented individuals, families and organizations with commemorative certificates between 1-2 p.m.

The Friends of the Pier have been selling planks online for $1,000 since early May, with proceeds going towards rebuilding the entire pier, which was damaged in a violent windstorm last December.

The initiative is part of the committee’s goal of raising $2 million.

As of this week, 272 of the 1,300 available planks have been purchased or pledged, and more than $400,000 of the $2 million has been raised.

Donations to the Friends of the Pier are being accepted by the Rotary Club of Semiahmoo White Rock through the Friends of the Pier website, www.friendsofthepier.com