White Rock pier-plank purchasers celebrated

Residents and businesses that purchased a plank to help restore White Rock’s iconic pier received a little recognition Sunday afternoon.
The city, along with officials from the Friends of the Pier fundraising committee, held a small public event to thank all those who’ve pitched in so far to a fundraising effort that offered donors the chance to buy a commemorative plank on the rebuilt structure.
White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and members of the Friends committee presented individuals, families and organizations with commemorative certificates between 1-2 p.m.
The Friends of the Pier have been selling planks online for $1,000 since early May, with proceeds going towards rebuilding the entire pier, which was damaged in a violent windstorm last December.
The initiative is part of the committee’s goal of raising $2 million.
As of this week, 272 of the 1,300 available planks have been purchased or pledged, and more than $400,000 of the $2 million has been raised.
Donations to the Friends of the Pier are being accepted by the Rotary Club of Semiahmoo White Rock through the Friends of the Pier website, www.friendsofthepier.com