White Rock philanthropist leads effort to raise $260,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

A group of local business leaders – led by White Rock philanthropist Manjit Lit (third from left) – have raised more than $260,000 for Surrey’s chemotherapy suite expansion. (Contributed photo)

A group of South Asian business leaders has raised more than $260,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation to support BC Cancer-Surrey’s chemotherapy suite expansion.

According to a news release, White Rock philanthropist Manjit Lit was inspired to form the group after hearing about a cross-Canada fundraising tour undertaken by two-time cancer survivor Avtar Virdi.

Virdi began his journey last June to drive awareness for cancer research and raised more than $50,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation.

In September 2022, Lit pledged to match up to $100,000 in donations for the chemo-suite expansion – a promise that has now been achieved with the support of his peers.

Members of the group included Virdi, Jay Minhas (Elegant Development), Inderjit Bains (Divine Film Studios), Ruby Aulakh and Aman Bains – each has a personal connection to cancer, the release notes.

Kristina Lebed, BCCF’s executive director for the Fraser Region, said the foundation is “incredibly grateful” for the group’s efforts and generosity.

“The Fraser region is rapidly expanding and a growing population means increases in demand for treatment,” Lebed said.

“The support of our community is vital as we work together to bring the most advanced cancer care to our region.”

Lit said his group is “committed to serving our communities.”

“By supporting the BC Cancer Foundation in bringing life-saving equipment to the Fraser region, we’re working to fulfill that promise and enhancing cancer care for local patients and families,” he said.

According to the release, the expanded chemotherapy suite at BC Cancer-Surrey will increase the centre’s capacity to deliver treatments by 700-900 infusions per month, significantly reducing wait times for Fraser region patients.

One in three cancer cases in B.C. are expected to come from the Fraser region by 2027 and the new centre will provide the resources needed to meet this growing demand, it adds.

