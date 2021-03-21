White Rock Oneness Gogos inviting residents to virtual concert fundraiser

An organization of Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers is inviting residents to attend, virtually, a free concert to support their African counterparts.

The ‘Together in Concert’ in solidarity with African grandmothers is to be held April 15, starting at 4:30 p.m. The 90-minute virtual event is to feature music, dance, storytelling and drumming from artists across Canada. A video of the concert is to be available for 72 hours after it starts.

While the event is free, participants will be encouraged to make a donation to the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

The foundation is a non-governmental organization that assists mostly HIV-related grassroots projects in Africa. Its ‘Grandmothers to Grandmothers’ campaign started in 2006 in response to the crisis faced by African grandmothers as they struggled to raise millions of children orphaned by AIDS.

Oneness Gogos White Rock has been a longtime supporter of the foundation, and is encouraging residents to join the virtual event.

Registration is required at cdngrandmothers.com

