Victoria Terrace neighbours held their ‘Feast for Friends’ event last year. (Contributed photo)

White Rock neighbours to host second-annual ‘Feast for Friends’

Victoria Terrace residents to raise money for food bank

With just enough time to recover after what are usually generous helpings during the holiday season, a group of White Rock neighbours are ready to set the table for another feast, this time to the benefit the food bank.

For the second consecutive year, Victoria Terrace residents are to host their ‘Feast for Friends’ potluck dinner party.

Next month, condo owners will be asked to prepare a dish and donate $20 to the Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

Last year, the group raised about $3,000.

The “roaming meal” involves hungry participants moving from apartment to apartment, with each dwelling featuring a different course.

Sandy Byer, who helps co-ordinate the effort with a committee of condo owners, says the fundraiser takes little work to co-ordinate and she encourages other apartment building residents to try hosting their own event.

“It’s a very easy model,” Byer said.

“You need to put out a list for people because it’s a potluck. We found that it was a good idea to have the sign-up sheets divided into different categories of food so that, you know, everybody didn’t bring a salad.”

The idea is two-fold, Byer explained, saying that not only does it support people using the food bank, but it builds a sense of community for the residents of their building.

This year, Victoria Terrace managers Crossroads Management agreed to match funds contributed by the neighbours.

Byer says she’s hopeful the initiative will inspire others to do something similar.

“It’s a feast, you’re enjoying food, sharing food with your neighbours, having a good time,” she said.


“And you’re helping people who can’t do that with their friends, you know, because their circumstances aren’t as fortunate.”

Most Read