The current White Rock Museum and Archives exhibit Lest We Forget: White Rock During The War Years includes this photograph of White Rock residents Belle Hood and Earl Barge, seen in 1916, during the First World War, in which Barge was later wounded near Vimy Ridge in 1917. White Rock Museum and Archives photo.

White Rock Museum show remembers war years

Lest We Forget, which runs Oct. 5 to Nov. 14, traces service of local residents

White Rock Museum and Archives’ exhibit Lest We Forget: White Rock During the War Years, which opens this week (Oct. 5), will continue to be the focus of the museum galleries until Nov. 14.

Acknowledging that the war years of 1914-18 and 1939-45 influenced the lives of all Canadians, the museum’s annual Remembrance show zeroes in on the people who participated in the war effort, both overseas and at home in White Rock, and traces how the wars impacted all aspects of their lives.

As curator Charlene Garvey points out, while thousands of men and women served their country on the frontlines, many more were at home in White Rock, either convalescing from war-related injuries, or serving in the workforce and voluntary organizations.

Utilizing the museum’s collection and archival material, Lest We Forget: White Rock During the War Years provides a timely reminder of that service.

The White Rock Museum and Archives is located at 14970 Marine Dr. in the historic 1912 train station on the waterfront. For more information, visit www.whiterockmuseum.ca or call 604-541-2221.


