White Rock Museum exhibit examines local impact of climate change

Upstream/Downriver, a study of how climate change is affecting the lower Fraser River watershed, is the new exhibit at White Rock Museum & Archives, running until May 24. (Contributed photo)

A new show scheduled for White Rock Museum & Archives takes a different, historic look at a very current problem: climate change at the local scale of the lower Fraser River watershed.

Upstream/Downriver: Walking the stɑl̓əw̓ Watershed (Feb. 17 to May 24) is designed to take audiences on a journey of walking, listening, and learning.

A collaborative research-creation project, it has brought together artists Alysha Creighton, Erica Grimm, and Joshua Hale, who combined video, sound, and drawing and – in collaboration with Tracie Stewart – created an installation that connects viewers with the realities of climate impacts in our region.

Together with Project Siyá:m Patricia Victor, the artists walked with experts along the stɑl̓əw̓ and listened to how climate change is affecting the region.

The resulting soundscape and visuals are also intended to provide a voice for the river, pointing the way to reimagining our relationship with the land and learning to walk in good ways on territories we now call home.

Upstream/Downriver: Walking the stɑl̓əw̓ Watershed is in keeping with the museum’s policy of outreach and engagement with the White Rock community, and its inclusive mission of preserving and communicating the community’s heritage.

White Rock Museum & Archives is located at 14970 Marine Drive in the historic 1912 train station on the waterfront. For more information, please visit www.whiterockmuseum.ca or call 604-541-2221.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockFirst Nations