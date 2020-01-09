A hands-on marine search-and-rescue event for women and girls aged 14 and up is set for Feb. 22 in White Rock. (Contributed photo)

White Rock marine-rescue event aims to inspire women to enter the field

Operation: This IS You! set for Feb. 22, applications now open

It’s the perfect opportunity for girls and women interested in marine search-and-rescue to get their feet wet.

The Achieve Anything Foundation announced Thursday that applications are now being accepted for the Operation: This IS You! Saving Lives at Sea event set for Feb. 22 in White Rock.

“Participants will get a first-hand look into the rewarding work of marine SAR – hands-on!” a news release states, naming activities ranging from on-the-water and shore-side searches, rescues and man overboard to first-aid scenarios and dewatering stations.

The free event, offered in partnership with Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR) and open to women and girls aged 14 and older, is by invitation only, the release notes. Applications must be made in advance on the foundation’s website, at www.achieveanything.ca

Those selected and invited must further complete the RSVP process by specified deadlines in order to be admitted. Interested applicants should also “self-assess (if) they are sufficiently mobile/agile to board vessels and participate in the day’s activities,” the release states.

RCMSAR is a charitable, volunteer-based organization that operates 33 marine rescue stations on the B.C. Coast and Interior, with volunteer crews who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to marine emergencies.

According to the news release, RCMSAR volunteers conduct, on average, 800 marine rescues every year, often leaving their jobs and families on a moment’s notice to help people in trouble on the water.

READ MORE: Man rescued after boat flips in Semiahmoo Bay

READ MORE: Crews rescue fisherman pulled under water by gear off northern B.C. coast

The Achieve Anything Foundation aims to inspire female future leaders in fields where the gender is “drastically under-represented,” through “incredible, hands-on experience events.” It also spearheads The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too!, described in the release as “the world’s largest gender diversity outreach event of its kind in Aviation, Aerospace, Marine and Defence.”

READ MORE: Girls Fly Too free-flight event postponed until October

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers sought for Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

White Rock marine-rescue event aims to inspire women to enter the field

Operation: This IS You! set for Feb. 22, applications now open

Surrey Eagles acquire WHL goaltender in deal with Fort McMurray Oil Barons

BCHL team acquires playing rights of Reece Klassen; sends backup goalie Cal Schell to Flin Flon

Police watchdog probes Surrey crash where RCMP say driver wouldn’t pull over

Police say vehicle drove through intersection and flipped multiple times on Jan. 7

Surrey’s Dhesi looks to wrestle his way to Olympics in Japan

A top-two finish March qualifier would send him to 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

B.C. residents are Canada’s top drinkers, but few know it can cause cancer: Fraser Health

25 per cent of people don’t know that drinking alcohol increases the chance of getting cancer later in life

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Grab your shovels and salt: More than 15 cm of snow on way to Fraser Valley

Dusting of snow forecast for low elevations

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Most Read