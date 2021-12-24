Hand-drawn ‘Think of Me’ bags will be handed out at private liquor stores in White Rock over the holidays. (ICBC Twitter photo)

Hand-drawn ‘Think of Me’ bags will be handed out at private liquor stores in White Rock over the holidays. (ICBC Twitter photo)

White Rock liquor stores hand out hand-drawn ‘Think of Me’ campaign bags over holidays

ICBC campaign aims to decrease instances of drunk driving

Anyone purchasing holiday libations in White Rock over the next few days and weeks may notice some original artwork on their shopping bags.

In partnership with both ICBC and White Rock RCMP – and community policing volunteers – private liquor stores throughout White Rock have been handing out ‘Think of Me’ bags with illustrations by young students.

According to the City of White Rock, more than 6,000 bags will be handed out in total.

The artwork encourages drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home throughout the holiday season, rather than drink and drive. Each bag also includes the social media hashtag, #SafeRideHomeBC

In the past, ICBC’s Think of Me campaign has included having RCMP members perform roadside checks in school zones – including in South Surrey and White Rock – in which student-drawn ‘tickets’ are handed out to drivers who fail to follow the posted school-zone speed limits. In some cases, real tickets – for speeding and distracted driving – have also been handed out.


