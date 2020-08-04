New signage and arrows on the ground direct library users at White Rock Library, which reopened Tuesday with new COVID-19 safety measures in place. (City of White Rock photo)

White Rock Library re-opens with COVID-19 safety protocols in place

Fraser Valley Regional Libraries open with a number of new health-and-safety rules

The White Rock Library re-opens today (Aug. 4) with new COVID-19 safety measures in place.

According to a Fraser Valley Regional Library news release, all libraries – including the White Rock branch at 15342 Buena Vista Ave. – has implemented a number of new protocols to keep visitors and staff safe. For starters, any staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 will be prohibited from work, as will employees who exhibit any symptoms consistent with the virus; physical-distancing measures are also in place, as is specific signage and instructions “that supports safe work practices.”

Additional cleaning and disinfecting practices are also in place, and library materials being returned will be quarantined for 72 hours before being available to other customers. There will also be a ‘Greeter Station’ set up, where a staff member will help direct library users upon entry.

Visitors will also be required to verbally confirm that that have not been exposed to COVID-19 in any way or show any symptoms.

The White Rock Library is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. six days a week; it is closed on Sundays.


Fraser Valley Regional Library

