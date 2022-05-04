White Rock Lawn Bowling Club is making strides for a greener future

A rubber base layer that will go under the playing green surface, was donated by Tire Stewardship B.C. to the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club in May 2022. (Submitted photo)

The playing surface at White Rock Lawn Bowling Club is already green, of course. But in a sense, it has become even greener, thanks to a recent donation from Tire Stewardship B.C.

The organization announced in a press release, May 4 (Wednesday) that it has awarded the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club a grant that includes a rubber elastic covering to go underneath their artificial carpet playing green.

The rubber is made from 1,167 scrap tires, making it an environmentally friendly change for the club.

The bowling club has been yearning for a makeover and is excited about the new recycled base surface and how it will benefit the environment, it states on its website, explaining that the rubber layer accompanying the top grass surface makes the experience of lawn bowling a more enjoyable and successful one.

“The carpet has been subject to wear and tear from constant use over the 13 years since it was installed. Hence the much anticipated facelift,” notes a post on the site.

“This elastic layer is an ideal base for the carpet above as it can be laid to an exacting level, is very porous and provides a comfortable soft surface on which to walk and bowl.

“This will mean better instruction and training for new bowlers who are essential for the continued success and growth of this amazing community asset.”

Tire Stewardship B.C. is a nonprofit organization and the oldest recycling program in the country. They collect and recycle scrap bike and vehicle tires throughout the province. With the scraps, surfaces for playgrounds, track fields and more can be made. The group has been established since 1991, and since its inception, 100 million tires have been recycled in the province.

“We knew that it was important to club members to use recycled scrap tires for this initiative as they take a great deal of pride in their facility,” Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director of Tire Stewardship B.C. said in the news release.

White Rock Lawn Bowling Club is located at 1079 Dolphin St. To learn more, go to whiterocklawnbowlingclub.com

To find tire recycling locations throughout B.C. visit www.rcbc.ca/recyclepedia/search.

