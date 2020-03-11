The Irish Club of White Rock is to host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner and dance on March 14.

White Rock Irish Club to host St. Patrick's Day soiree

Event to be held at Hazelmere Golf & Country Club on March 14

Tickets are on sale now for the Irish Club of White Rock’s annual St. Patrick’s Day event.

Set for Saturday, March 14, the dinner dance is to be held at Hazelmere Golf and Country Club (18150 8 Ave.), and include prize draws and live entertainment by the Pat Chessell Band and the Steel School of Irish Dance.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dancers will perform at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is set for 7:15 p.m.

Tickets, $60, are available by calling Deirdre at 604-803-0773 or Sharon at 604-338-3553. There will be no tickets sold at the door.

