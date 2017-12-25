File photo Volunteers serve food to guests at last year’s interfaith luncheon.

White Rock interfaith luncheon is ‘about connecting’

Everyone welcome at Dec. 30 event

A tradition that welcomes people of all faiths for an afternoon of food, music and camaraderie returns to White Rock on Dec. 30.

The fifth annual New Year’s Interfaith Lunch will be served at St. John’s Presbyterian Church (1480 George St.) at 11 a.m.

Prepared and served by volunteers of all ages and beliefs, the lunch is an initiative of the Interfaith Bi-Weekly Food and Clothing Ministry. It typically draws around 100 people for a home-cooked meal. Dishes in the past have included lasagna, pasta, paneer, mashed potatoes, turkey and more.

Organizers say the luncheon plays an important role, “as most of the community lunches/dinner do not take place around that time due to the holiday season.”

As well, “it’s giving our presence to each other,” Arun Chatterjee told Peace Arch News last year.

“Connecting, kind of transcending the boundaries… know that we have different faiths but we can still connect.”

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Previous story
We asked: What movies and songs mark the start of the holiday season for you?
Next story
White Rock’s Polar Plunge returns

Just Posted

Possible overnight snow for Lower Mainland

Highway maintenance service says they are expecting 5 to 10 cm of snow in next 24 hours

KPU pilot project focuses on students with intellectual disabilities

The Including All Citizens Project has received funding from the Vancouver Foundation

PHOTOS: Langley curlers cinch third straight provincial junior title

One shot decided it all, said coach Paul Tardi of his team’s BC victory Saturday.

HISTORY: December of 1917 a time of social change in Surrey

Some women allowed to vote for first time, Halifax explosion reverberates through Surrey

Ghosts of Cloverdale Christmases Past

The longest Christmas card in the world, jellyfish stings and tree-toppling toddlers

VIDEO: Passenger breaks out into song aboard B.C. ferry

Aboard a ferry from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, passengers sang along to ‘Angels We Have Heard on High’

Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario

Police find toddler in car stolen with the child still in it on Christmas Day

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

UPDATE: Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Most Read