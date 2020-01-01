White Rock interfaith lunch set for Jan. 4

Volunteers help serve up a feast at the 2019 New Year’s Interfaith Community Lunch. This year’s lunch takes place Jan. 4. (File photo)

An annual event that aims to bring people of all faiths together for a shared meal returns to St. John’s Presbyterian Church in White Rock on Jan. 4.

The New Year’s Interfaith Community Lunch, set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., sees families and volunteers who prepare and serve the meal also dine at the tables with those who turn out.

It is organized as part of a community-led Interfaith Food and Clothing Ministry that serves food and provides clothing to the homeless in Whalley every second Saturday.

It’s been described as a safe place for those who might not have company over the holidays to experience new dishes and make friends; also, as an opportunity for young volunteers “to learn how to connect with others without judgment.”

More than 100 people attended the 2019 lunch.

Food preparation gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Anyone looking for more information or interested in volunteering is asked to contact Raaj at 778-299-0146 or email arunavc@hotmail.com

St. John’s Presbyterian Church is located at 1480 George St.



