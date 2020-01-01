Volunteers help serve up a feast at the 2019 New Year’s Interfaith Community Lunch. This year’s lunch takes place Jan. 4. (File photo)

White Rock interfaith lunch set for Jan. 4

All welcome to share a meal

An annual event that aims to bring people of all faiths together for a shared meal returns to St. John’s Presbyterian Church in White Rock on Jan. 4.

The New Year’s Interfaith Community Lunch, set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., sees families and volunteers who prepare and serve the meal also dine at the tables with those who turn out.

READ MORE: Diversity, friendship, food served up at White Rock interfaith lunch

It is organized as part of a community-led Interfaith Food and Clothing Ministry that serves food and provides clothing to the homeless in Whalley every second Saturday.

It’s been described as a safe place for those who might not have company over the holidays to experience new dishes and make friends; also, as an opportunity for young volunteers “to learn how to connect with others without judgment.”

More than 100 people attended the 2019 lunch.

Food preparation gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Anyone looking for more information or interested in volunteering is asked to contact Raaj at 778-299-0146 or email arunavc@hotmail.com

St. John’s Presbyterian Church is located at 1480 George St.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Just Posted

Surrey firefighters trying to determine cause of Boxing Day fire in Bridgeview

Assistant fire chief says no reason yet to consider it suspicious

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

White Rock man sentenced for violating B.C. Securities Act

Richard Gozdek charged in 2018 after failing to comply with 2013 order

White Rock report confirms 2009 re-naming of Totem Plaza

Council to next discuss overall park name with Semiahmoo First Nation

White Rock interfaith lunch set for Jan. 4

All welcome to share a meal

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

More snow is expected in the southern and central interiors

Who was the best prime minister of the 20th century?

Poll suggests a regional divide in Canada

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Abbotsford man charged in Ontario exploitation probe has record of sexual offences

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior public warnings from Calgary police

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Most Read