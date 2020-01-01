White Rock interfaith lunch set for Jan. 4

An annual event that aims to bring people of all faiths together for a shared meal returns to St. John’s Presbyterian Church in White Rock on Jan. 4.
The New Year’s Interfaith Community Lunch, set for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., sees families and volunteers who prepare and serve the meal also dine at the tables with those who turn out.
It is organized as part of a community-led Interfaith Food and Clothing Ministry that serves food and provides clothing to the homeless in Whalley every second Saturday.
It’s been described as a safe place for those who might not have company over the holidays to experience new dishes and make friends; also, as an opportunity for young volunteers “to learn how to connect with others without judgment.”
More than 100 people attended the 2019 lunch.
Food preparation gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Anyone looking for more information or interested in volunteering is asked to contact Raaj at 778-299-0146 or email arunavc@hotmail.com
St. John’s Presbyterian Church is located at 1480 George St.
