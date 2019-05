File photo White Rock’s first responders – fire and police – will host their annual community open house on May 25.

White Rock’s police and fire departments will host their annual open house event on May 25.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., events and activities “for the entire family” are planned, including opportunities to meet local first responders, play interactive games, take part in a mini crime lab and more.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP community open house tomorrow

The open house is to take place rain or shine, and is to be set up behind the police and fire stations, located in the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.