White Rock firefighters to host tree chipping event Jan. 3

While they had to cancel one of their key wintertime fundraiser events due to the pandemic, the White Rock Firefighters Charity Association has one remaining opportunity to raise money for a cause dear to their hearts.

With an adjustment to the most recent provincial health orders allowing drive-thru events, White Rock firefighters are to host their annual drop-off Christmas tree chipping event on Sunday, Jan. 3.

The event is to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Peace Arch Curling Club parking lot, located near White Rock’s Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.).

A share of the proceeds from the event are to be allocated to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund, and remaining money is to be dispersed to local charities.

“We were on eggshells as to whether or not this was going to go through, then the last provincial health order, they allowed drive-in and drive-thru events,” firefighter Patrick Ryan told Peace Arch News.

This year, the firefighters had to cancel what would have been the 25th annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa.

The event, organized by the White Rock Fire Fighters Charity Association, is typically held at the fire hall with proceeds allocated to local charities and the BC Burn Fund.

Last year, the Christmas tree chipping event raised more than $6,000.

Christmas treefirefightersfundraiser