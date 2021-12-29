White Rock firefighters’ annual tree-chipping set for Jan. 2

White Rock firefighters will host their annual charity tree-chipping event this weekend in the Centennial Arena parking lot, at 14600 North Bluff Rd.

Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 2), the drive-thru fundraiser is to benefit local charities as well as the B.C. Professional Firefighters’ Association Burn Fund.

Past events have raised more than $6,000. In the lead up to the 2021 event, organizers were “on eggshells” awaiting word on whether provincial health orders would allow it to proceed. Fortunately, it is able to go ahead.

For the 2022 event, they’re appealing for help spreading the word.

“We would be so grateful if you could please help us share the information about our event with your friends and family, on social media and in local groups,” a post to the charity’s Facebook page states.

Events and organizations that have benefited from the local charity association’s efforts this year include the annual Bright Nights event in Stanley Park, to which $5,000 was donated in support of the Burn Fund. The association also made a joint donation with Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society in early November, in which $35,000 was given to Peace Arch Hospital in support of mental health care.

For those planning to bring their tree for chipping on Sunday, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Participants are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles.

