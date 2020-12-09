The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (File photo)

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (File photo)

White Rock Festival of Lights hangs in limbo

City council gave organizers one week to receive approval from province

White Rock Festival of Lights organizers have one week to receive approval from the Ministry of Health to set up a waterfront display, otherwise the event will be cancelled.

The annual event, which organizers are now promoting simply as a Christmas display, was initially scheduled to start Nov. 28 and be featured in White Rock’s Memorial Park. However, provincewide health orders, set in place Nov. 19 until Dec. 7, postponed the event.

Organizer Gary Gumley told Peace Arch News last month that his plan was to wait until Dec. 7 to see if the order would be lifted, allowing his organization to move forward with the event.

However, on Dec. 7, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry extended provincial health orders until Jan. 8.

RELATED: White Rock Festival of Lights postponed

In Monday’s City of White Rock council meeting, councillors initially discussed cancelling the event altogether.

However, they ultimately voted unanimously in favour of a motion that gave Gumley and his organization until Dec. 14 to receive approval from a provincial health officer to hold the event. In the event that Gumley is unable to secure approval from the ministry, the event would not be supported by the City of White Rock.

During the course of council discussion, city CAO Guileermo Ferrero assured councillors that the event would not go ahead if it wasn’t approved by a health officer.

Contacted Tuesday morning, Gumley said he was disappointed that provincial health orders meant he wasn’t allowed to proceed with the event, however, he said there is still a “glimmer of hope.”

“I would say we’ve maybe got a 30 per cent chance of still having something happen,” Gumley said.

SEE ALSO: Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

The provincial health orders don’t allow gatherings or events, whether outdoors or indoors. However, an adjustment to the order Dec. 7 allows drive-thru events.

“And the problematic piece for us is you can’t drive your vehicle on the promenade,” Gumley said.

During the council meeting, several councillors raised concern about the number of people that visit White Rock on sunny winter days.

Coun. David Chesney noted that last Saturday and Sunday were akin to summer days in August or July.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s a destination, ladies and gentlemen,” Chesney said during the virtual meeting. “Our promenade, our pier is a top destination for the Fraser Valley and they’ve been here en masse on Saturday and Sunday when we had beautiful weather.”

Chesney suggested that council might want to consider further measures on the waterfront, at some point in the future, to deal with crowds on warm, sunny winter days.

“It’s basically shoulder-to-shoulder,” Chesney said.

Coun. Helen Fathers, drawing on her experience of managing crowds at White Rock Farmers Market, raised concerns with how crowds could be managed by the festival.

“We had to manage the crowds and I’ll be honest with you, it’s very tough,” Fathers said. “I think my concern is how is the Festival of Lights going to manage the crowds down there because ultimately, it would be their responsibility.”

The White Rock Festival of Lights has been a project of passion for Gumley.

Gumley, who grew up in North Wales, was inspired for the idea by trips his family would take to the City of Blackpool’s promenade during the Blackpool Illuminations Festival.

“I just want to try and emulate a mini-Blackpool Illuminations in White Rock, that would be my vision. And once COVID goes, we will be able to do it. And I want to stay focused on trying to make something happen for next year, so I’m just going to keep doing that,” Gumley said.

CoronavirusWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peace Arch Hospice fundraiser Celebrate a Life returns to South Surrey
Next story
White Rock senior’s dog calendar raises $725 for SPCA – so far

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hatchet attack victim wins court case against B.C. government

Michael Levy was left quadriplegic at age 18 after being attacked with a hatchet at a Halloween dance at Tynehead Hall in 2006

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
COVID-19 clinical research team receives funding from Surrey Hospitals Foundation

Plans for a study on virtual rehabilitation clinic

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat Parade all helped light up the White Rock waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (File photo)
White Rock Festival of Lights hangs in limbo

City council gave organizers one week to receive approval from province

Image from Ranj Singh’s video for his song “Restless Nights,” posted to YouTube.com.
VIDEO: Surrey musician’s ‘Restless Nights’ features Dr. Henry, Dix in song about loss, grief

‘I lost my older brother and wanted to write a song that would capture my grief,’ Ranj Singh says

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Celebrate a Life fundraiser has returned to Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. People who donate $20 or more receive a hand-painted dove (below). (Contributed photo)
Peace Arch Hospice fundraiser Celebrate a Life returns to South Surrey

Hospice fundraiser runs until Dec. 23 at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested a squatter in a shipping container, who was allegedly found with multiple weapons. (Black Press files)
Police arrest squatter in shipping container, seize weapons

Pitt Meadows arrest involved Air 1, IERT Team and dog unit

Tabor Home in Abbotsford is the site of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford records 24 COVID deaths, on par with Langley Lodge

Two long-term care homes are sites of province’s deadliest outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

Bjorn Wejr’s front yard in Maple Ridge is a favourite for passers by. (Special to The News)
Christmas traditions: Maple Ridge man’s front lawn features more than 180 light-up statues

Bjorn Wejr travels as far as Tacoma, WA to add to his Christmas blow mold collection each year

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Most Read