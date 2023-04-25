White Rock Farmers Market opens for new season

They grey, drizzly weather didn’t keep people away from the opening of the White Rock Farmers Market on Sunday (April 23).

After White Rock Mayor Megan Knight – along with Couns. Elaine Cheung, Ernie Klassen, Bill Lawrence and Christopher Trevelyan – cut a ceremonial red ribbon to officially open the market, area residents started to circulate among the many vendors, guided by rope-lined pathways punctuated with orange markers.

Amazing smells wafted from the food truck and the many stalls offering freshly baked or cooked treats, and tables offered giant portobello mushrooms, eggs and other fresh farm produce throughout the market.

Hats, clothing, jewelry, soaps and creations by local artists were also up for sale and perusal; plenty of shoppers enjoyed fresh coffee and freshly baked goods as they browsed the many vendors.

With 91 vendors providing options, each Sunday offers something different.

The market – located at Miramar Village (Johnston Road between Thrift and Russell Avenues) – runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Oct. 15.

Live music is featured from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well.

It is also dog-friendly, if the dog is on a leash and well-behaved in public around people of all ages.

