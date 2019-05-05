White Rock Farmers’ Market celebrates 20 years

May 5 was the opening day of the market

Hundreds of people gathered for the first day of the White Rock Farmers’ Market. (Aaron Hinks photos)

Hundreds of people gathered for the opening day of the White Rock Farmers’ Market Sunday morning.

And at the same time, the market celebrated its 20th season, which is currently located near the corner of Russell Avenue and Johnston Street.

Market officials kicked off the season with a ribbon cutting ceremony with a mix of local politicians, including City of White Rock council, market board of directors, MLA Tracy Redies and MP Gordie Hogg.

The market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market features more than 70 vendors, which can be found here.