Peace Arch Elementary students Heena Bhatti, Theo Fryer, Natalie Ng, Casper Dickert and Sara H. are decked out in turkey accessories ready for the Great Turkey Run/Walk in White Rock on Oct. 6. Funds raised will go to help provide up-to-date accessible playground facilities at both Peace Arch and White Rock elementaries.

White Rock family turkey run/walk set for Oct. 6

Rotary and Sources event to benefit school playgrounds

Excitement is building for a new Thanksgiving run/walk event following in the footsteps of the Great Pumpkin Run/Walk – and some of the ‘thanks’ will be coming from children at both White Rock Elementary and Peace Arch Elementary.

Students at both schools were donning special “turkey” hats last week to promote the new event – The Great Turkey Run/Walk, scheduled for Oct. 6, starting at 9 a.m. at White Rock’s Memorial Park (by the pier) – which will raise money for sorely needed new playground equipment for them.

The event is presented by the Rotary Club of White Rock, in association with the Sources Foundation (in partnership with the City of White Rock, Ocean Promenade Hotel and Peace Arch News).

Club past-president Raj Rajogopal has said that both schools will benefit from the fundraising campaign, which aims to raise some $150,000 to help both schools replace old playground equipment and upgrade the grounds to modern safety and accessibility standards.

He said the event will be in the same community spirit as the now-discontinued annual Great Pumpkin Run/Walk, which Peace Arch Hospital Foundation ran for 12 years, raising $40,000 in 2018 for the all-abilities Generations Playground at Ruth Johnson Park next to Centennial Arena.

Like that family-friendly event, the Great Turkey Run/Walk – so named because it takes place the week before Thanksgiving – is aimed at attracting runners and walkers of all ages, raising money through sponsorships of both individuals and teams.

For registration and details, or to make a tax-deductible Paypal or credit card donation visit playgroundfundraiser.whiterockrotary.org

 

White Rock Elementary students (left to right) Emma Sidhu, Ava Dillon and Sasha Halford model the latest in ‘turkey chic’ in anticipation of the Great Turkey Run/Walk in White Rock on Oct. 6. Funds raised will go to help provide up-to-date accessible playground facilities at both White Rock and Peace Arch elementaries.

