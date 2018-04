White Rock RCMP Const. Travis Anderson affixed an anti-theft device to a local senior’s walker during a giveaway event April 21, to make it easier for the appreciative resident to get the club home. (Contributed photo)

Nearly two dozen Semiahmoo Peninsula residents took advantage of a free opportunity to protect their vehicles from thieves, during a recent giveaway organized by White Rock Community Policing.

Crime prevention co-ordinator Julia Everett said 21 people turned out to pick up an anti-theft club for their pre-2007 car or truck April 23, at a two-hour event held at the White Rock Community Centre.

Eligible vehicles were those without a built-in immobilizer; attendees had to show their registration.