White Rock encourages residents to wear orange on July 1

The City of White Rock’s Virtual Canada Day celebrations kick off at 1 p.m. Thursday (July 1). (Gord Goble file photo)

The City of White Rock is encouraging people to wear orange on July 1 to honour the victims of residential schools across the country.

According to a news release issued Monday (June 28), the city will present its second Virtual Canada Day by the Bay event on July 1 through its Facebook and YouTube accounts. The White Rock Pier will be lit red, white and orange for the occasion.

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell and White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker are to both share Canada Day messages on July 1, the release adds.

“Although we still need to follow Provincial health orders, on this Canada Day we can celebrate the huge progress we have made against COVID-19 as we move toward Step 3 in B.C.’s restart plan,” Walker said in the release.

“I encourage everyone to enjoy Canada Day safely, and to also wear orange to honour the lives lost at residential schools across our country. Let’s look forward to a future Canada that is inclusive and respectful of all.”

READ MORE: Kamloops discovery ‘ripped scab off’ residential-school wounds: Semiahmoo First Nation chief

READ MORE: White Rock going virtual with Canada Day celebration

The city announced its Canada Day plans in early June.

The celebration is set to kick off at 1 p.m. with a show hosted by White Rock Youth Ambassador Princess Ella Ramsay and O’Canada to be sung by local performer Madison Bell.

Korki the Clown and Dane Szohner – a Michael Bublé tribute singer – are to provide entertainment.

Other highlights planned to mark the country’s birthday include a virtual photo booth and a kids’ colouring contest.

The headline show, starting at 7 p.m., is to include performances by the White Rock City orchestra, country band The Heels, pop duo Fionn and comedy group Hilarapy.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Canada DayCity of White RockIndigenous