A team of White Rock Elementary students has won the Reading Link Challenge. (Contributed photo)

White Rock Elementary Grade 5 students win Reading Link challenge

Six Grade 5 students conquer book competition via Zoom

A half-dozen students from White Rock Elementary have earned medals for their reading prowess.

The Grade 5 students – Lucy, Ria, Angelica, Sylvya, Sophia and Kamryn – recently won the Reading Link Challenge, in which students worked together, read six books and then competed in a series of challenges against other teams.

All challenges were held over Zoom video conferences.

According to the Fraser Valley Regional Library, approximately 3,700 students in Grades 4 and 5 took part in the competition.

The White Rock Elementary team first won a school-wide competition, before moving on to an event against other teams from Fraser Valley Regional Library region and finally, against schools from across the Lower Mainland.

The team won both silver and gold medals as they progressed through the rounds.


