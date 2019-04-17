White Rock Community Policing volunteers Glenn Roy, Fraser Crinklaw and Peter Williams were among honourees last month. (Contributed photos)

White Rock community policing volunteers celebrated

Long-service and dedication honoured

A host of awards celebrating dedicated and long-serving volunteers were presented last month by White Rock RCMP officials.

At a volunteer-appreciation event held March 28, 10 community members were recognized: Ivo Saarni and Bob Gray, for 15 years’ service; Michele Gadoury, for 10 years’ service; Tracy Heywood, Elli Mitchell and Marilyn (last name withheld), for five years’ service; Fraser Crinklaw and Glenn Roy, for 200 hours; and Jeff Longair and Peter Williams, for 500 hours.

In addition, Crinklaw received the Dave Mowatt Bicycle Patrol Award, a distinction that honours “a bike patroller with the same enthusiasm and dedication that Dave had”; Williams was presented the Frank Adam Memorial Award, which recognizes an individual, business or group “who supports and promote safe communities”; and, Roy received the Archie Miller Memorial Award, reserved for “a volunteer who touches the lives of the people they serve.”

