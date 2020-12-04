White Rock church to host ‘Christmas Drive-Thru’

White Rock Baptist Church is hosting a holiday event next weekend aimed at bringing joy to young families.

Their Christmas Drive-Thru is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the 1657 140 St. church is an effort to “reach out and let them know they are supported and loved.”

“After all, it has been a hard year for young families and others alike,” an announcement shared with Peace Arch News explains.”

The target audience of the drive-thru is families with kids in elementary and preschool, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, the announcement continues.

“We will bring you Christmas cheer through music, a light display and Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. All visitors will stay safely inside their vehicle the whole time.”

The first 200 families will receive a small gift package prepared by donors and helpers, the announcement adds.

“Our hope is to spread some Christmas cheer and share this season of hope, joy, peace and love to those in our community. Because we can all use some holiday cheer right now.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

ChristmasSurreyWhite Rock