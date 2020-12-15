White Rock Christian Academy opens new senior-school building

White Rock Christian Academy students move into the new senior-school building earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

A little more than two years after White Rock Christian Academy opened its new junior-school building, the school’s older students moved into their new digs.

On Dec. 2, WRCA’s senior school opened its doors, completely Phase 2 of the school’s rebuild and expansion – a process that began in 2017 with the groundbreaking of the $13.8-million first phase.

According to a news release, Phase 2 – which includes both the senior school and the preschool building – is 4,650 square metres and includes classrooms for Grades 6-12 students, three “generously sized state-of-the-art sciences labs,” plus 50 underground parking spots and improvements to the school’s pickup and dropoff zones.

“It’s hard to believe that within the last three years we have opened a brand new junior school building and, now, a brand new senior school building,” said WRCA senior school principal Joel Slofstra.

“A lot of steps happened in the last number of years to ensure this would happen. This included countless meetings, planning and hard work.”

The expansion of the 2265 152 St. school, which first opened in 1981, had been discussed for years before it finally became a reality.

The next steps in the process, the release notes, include the removal of now-unnecessary portables, the restoration of the playing field and the continued progress on Phase 3 of the project, which includes upgrades to the common areas, administrative offices and gymnasium.



