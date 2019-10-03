White Rock CARP flag-raising marks National Seniors’ Day

Members of the White Rock – South Surrey chapter of CARP – A New Vision of Aging for Canada were present for an official raising of the organization’s flag to mark National Seniors Day at White Rock City Hall Wednesday (Oct. 1).

On hand to voice their support of the group – and help raise the flag– were White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and Debbie Ward, representing South Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, who is currently recuperating from illness.

Chapter chair Ramona Kaptyn, noting that Canada’s seniors day, established in 2011, coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons, also pointed out that CARP has more than 320,000 members nation-wide and plays an advocacy role dedicated to improving seniors’ lives and ensuring their “rights and fair treatment in society,” including raising key issues during the current federal ellection campaign.

Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Kaptyn said, CARP, in collaboration with the city, will present a ‘salute to seniors’ event – An Afternoon in Paris – at White Rock Community Centre.

The free event will feature refreshments, door prizes and entertainment, including songs by Alyssa Nielsen and Mardie Wolsey, an accordionist, a mime and can-can dancers.

Also present at the ceremony were city councillors Christopher Trevelyan, Helen Fathers, David Chesney, Anthony Manning and Erika Johannsen, members of city staff and members of the city’s seniors committee.