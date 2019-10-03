Front and centre for the CARP flag raising at City Hall Tuesday to mark Nation Seniors Day, were distinctively costumed local chapter members (left to right) chair Ramona Kaptyn, April Lewis, Maureen Annable and Denice Thompson.

White Rock CARP flag-raising marks National Seniors’ Day

Councillors and staff salute local chapter for its ongoing advocacy role

Members of the White Rock – South Surrey chapter of CARP – A New Vision of Aging for Canada were present for an official raising of the organization’s flag to mark National Seniors Day at White Rock City Hall Wednesday (Oct. 1).

On hand to voice their support of the group – and help raise the flag– were White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and Debbie Ward, representing South Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, who is currently recuperating from illness.

Chapter chair Ramona Kaptyn, noting that Canada’s seniors day, established in 2011, coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Older Persons, also pointed out that CARP has more than 320,000 members nation-wide and plays an advocacy role dedicated to improving seniors’ lives and ensuring their “rights and fair treatment in society,” including raising key issues during the current federal ellection campaign.

Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Kaptyn said, CARP, in collaboration with the city, will present a ‘salute to seniors’ event – An Afternoon in Paris – at White Rock Community Centre.

The free event will feature refreshments, door prizes and entertainment, including songs by Alyssa Nielsen and Mardie Wolsey, an accordionist, a mime and can-can dancers.

Also present at the ceremony were city councillors Christopher Trevelyan, Helen Fathers, David Chesney, Anthony Manning and Erika Johannsen, members of city staff and members of the city’s seniors committee.

Previous story
‘Bring on the Balls’ drive launched by Surrey realty company months ahead of Christmas

Just Posted

Surrey recycling depot bans mobility scooter from entry

‘It’s important for everyone in a wheelchair or scooter,’ Philippa Powers says of blocked access

OUR VIEW: Surrey woman right to voice accessibility concerns

It’s important for able-bodied people to remember those who can’t move as freely in this city

‘Bring on the Balls’ drive launched by Surrey realty company months ahead of Christmas

Balls and money for Surrey Christmas Bureau collected at Sutton Premier Realty office in Guildford

Surrey RCMP looking for suspect in forcible confinement case

William Daniels-Sey, 21, is described as dark-skinned with black hair and brown eyes

Surrey-raised blogger marks 15 years of Miss604.com with a party for charity

Rebecca Bollwitt got her start in the online world while at Queen Elizabeth Secondary

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Another shot at B.C. record in Friday’s $65-million lotto jackpot

There’s also a chance to win eight Maxmillion prizes in the Lotto Max draw on Oct. 4

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Vancouver becomes first B.C. city to approve its own ride-hailing regulations

Pick-up and drop-off charges set at 30 cents, as well as annual fees determined

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

Separation of church and state a hot topic in French-language debate

Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part

Most Read