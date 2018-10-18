White Rock ‘candidates’ discuss water, highrises at mock debate

White Rock South Surrey Stroke Recovery Branch members debated civic issues Thursday

A debate on White Rock election issues was held Thursday, however, it didn’t include any of the candidates running for office.

The White Rock South Surrey Stroke Recovery Branch held a “mock debate” at its office, located at 1475 Anderson St.

Members of the branch voted who would sit in as a mayoral candidates, then the ‘candidates’ would discuss the concerns gathering the most attention leading up to the Oct. 20 civic election.

Co-ordinator Laurie McFarlane said the members were well-educated on the issues, and even the volunteers learned a thing or two before Saturday’s vote.

White Rock water quality and the rate of tower development in the city were two issues discussed, McFarlane told Peace Arch News.

“It was well done, I didn’t realize how much they knew about it, for others, it was totally educational,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane said some of the members have difficulties with speech, and the debate was a tool to strengthen their communication abilities.

The group meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting with an aphasia group from 9:30-10:30 a.m., an exercise session from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and a social gathering from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The local group is one of a few across the province that offer an aphasia session.

McFarlane said aphasia is a result of a brain injury, which can cause difficulty in speech, the understanding of speech, and reading and writing.

For more information on the group, to register, or inquire about donating, email wrstroke@gmail.com

White Rock 'candidates' discuss water, highrises at mock debate

