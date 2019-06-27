A fundraiser held in honour of the late Anthony Bourdain raised more than $12,000 for Sources DiscoverY program. (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP photo)

White Rock #BourdainDay event raises $12,000 for youth mental-health program

Sold-out soiree to benefit Sources DiscoverY program

A dinner held to boost awareness and funds for a youth mental-health program raised more than $12,000 for the cause.

Tyson Blume of Uli’s hosted the fundraiser at his waterfront restaurant in White Rock on Tuesday evening (June 25).

READ MORE: White Rock restaurant serving up support for youth mental health

Planned in honour of Anthony Bourdain, the sold-out affair was held on what would have been the “iconic humanitarian’s” 63rd birthday – a day dubbed #BourdainDay by two of his close friends.

The well-known chef, author and TV personality took his own life a year ago in France.

Prior to the event, Blume told Peace Arch News he had “never been so sad to lose someone I have never met.” Through food, Bourdain provided insights to corners of the world and people that many would otherwise have never known about, he said.

Noting that Bourdain was said to have taken his life after years of struggling with mental illness, Blume said it was an easy decision for him to plan an event that celebrated Bourdain and supported youth who may be navigating a similar journey.

“It seems like a great connection to make, celebrating somebody who was a great humanitarian, and supporting a not completely understood illness,” he said.

Blume said restaurant staff all donated their evening’s wages to the occasion.

And, “we are already planning next year’s.”

Funds raised are earmarked for Sources DiscoverY program,which offers short-term counselling for struggling youth and young adults.

 

Tyson Blume (fourth from left) with some of the Uli’s staff, prior to the start of Tuesday’s fundraiser dinner. (Contributed photo)

