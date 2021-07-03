White Rock bike-registration event aims to deter theft, bolster recovery

White Rock Community Policing is once again hosting a free 529 Garage bike-registration event.

Set for 12:30-3:30 p.m. on July 21, it’s an effort to deter thieves from stealing the two-wheelers, while making it easier for police to return them to their rightful owners should they be stolen.

Bike information is added to an online community and registry that includes more than 400 law enforcement agencies, universities, bike clubs and bike shops around the world.

Registration is free, and participants are asked to provide unique, identifiable information about their bicycle so it, as well as photos taken on-site, can be added to the database. Bikes also receive a tamper resistant “529 Shield” that acts as a deterrent to would-be thieves.

The process takes around five minutes per bike.

The event is offered with the support of the City of White Rock and the Semiahmoo Community Safety Society.

Appointments will not be necessary, and it’s anticipated – given the easing of many COVID-19 restrictions – that face masks will be optional.

