White Rock barber cut out for a long career

Albert has seen plenty of men’s hairstyles come and go since he set up shop in the ’60s

Back in 1965, there were no Teslas or electric vehicles on the road.

No one had heard of ChatGPT or social media or smart phones or ear pods.

Hit songs, including the Rolling Stones’ (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, The Supremes’ Stop! In the Name of Love and the Byrds’ Turn! Turn! Turn!, were playing on radio stations everywhere, and colour televisions were still a relatively new luxury.

Fashion started changing from the classic silhouettes of the 1950s to a more sleek, modern style, and with the invention of the miniskirt in 1964, dress and skirt hemlines started creeping upward, while the length of men’s hair went the other direction.

At Johnson & Thrift Barber in White Rock, 89-year-old Albert recalled how hair styles for men started to change in the 1960s, right around the time he graduated from barber school in Vancouver, in 1965.

The barber, who has been practicing his craft for 58 years, said the popular British band the Beatles were behind the longer hair trend for men.

“Some barbers went belly-up when the Beatles were around,” he remembered.

Crew cuts still remained popular for men, as well as “ordinary, businessman” hair cuts.

“There was one that was popular – it was a buzz cut on top, or brush cut on top, and longer on the sides and at the back, but I can’t remember what it’s called,” he said, while relaxing in the local barber shop between cuts.

Complete with striped barber poles out front and classic, red padded barber chairs, the shop is located at 1383 Johnston Rd. and features plenty of natural light that streams through the many windows.

Born in South Africa, Albert moved to B.C. with his parents when he was 16.

Having cut hair at barber shops throughout the Lower Mainland since 1965, including downtown Vancouver, West Broadway, Burquitlam, Surrey and Langley locations, Albert has been at the White Rock location for 10 years.

He didn’t start with being a barber, however.

“I was working at a car dealership for a while and then a warehouse… then I decided to go to barber school,” he said.

The fact that he’s still doing the same job, nearly six decades after he started, doesn’t surprise him.

Having lost his wife of 60 years just three years ago to a heart attack, he admits it can be tough to adjust to living alone, after being with someone for so long.

“I’ve got to keep busy. I’ve got to have something to do. Everybody has to have a purpose,” he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic – and afterward – Albert said some of the men’s hairstyles took him right back to the ’60s and ’70s.

“It’s like old times – they’re coming in with really long hair, long overdue for a cut,” he said.

“Some of them looked horrible! We had one guy who wanted a hair cut, but it was terribly long, so I told him to go to a beauty salon.”

The Johnston and Thrift barber shop still only charges $19 for a hair cut, where most other mainstream places start at $40, he noted.

He still enjoys cutting the hair of people of all ages, five days a week, although, when it’s a child’s first hair cut, it can sometimes be scary for them.

“Some of them are fine, then they get in the chair and literally turn red in the face from screaming,” he said.

“In that case, we’ll suggest they maybe try to come back on another day.”

For the most part, people are great to work with, Albert said, but he doesn’t tolerate rudeness.

“I’d say most people are pleasant. You get the odd guy in, maybe a bit on the rude side, but I know how to deal with everybody.”

For now, he’s happy to invite his next client into an awaiting chair, and perhaps, trim a beard.

“Coming here… is what makes me get out of bed every day.”

