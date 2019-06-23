White Rock Baha’is elect new Assembly

The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i has operated in White Rock for almost 50 years

Contributed photo Newly elected members of the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of White Rock.

The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i has elected its new members.

Farrokh Shams, Delores Duly, Fereshteh Bartlett, Nahzie Shams, Greg Duly, Paul Reynolds, Ed Muttart, Colin Bartlett and Patricia Chapiel were elected in late April for a one-year term, according to a news release issued this week.

The Assembly has operated in White Rock for almost 50 years, the release notes. As there are no clergy in the faith, the Assembly plans all activities, guides growth and counsels those in need. It also arranges life events such as weddings and funerals, and does outreach events in the local community.

There are Assemblies in 170 countries, the release adds, and members are elected democratically without nominations or campaigns.