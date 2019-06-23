Contributed photo Newly elected members of the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of White Rock.

White Rock Baha’is elect new Assembly

The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i has operated in White Rock for almost 50 years

The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i has elected its new members.

Farrokh Shams, Delores Duly, Fereshteh Bartlett, Nahzie Shams, Greg Duly, Paul Reynolds, Ed Muttart, Colin Bartlett and Patricia Chapiel were elected in late April for a one-year term, according to a news release issued this week.

The Assembly has operated in White Rock for almost 50 years, the release notes. As there are no clergy in the faith, the Assembly plans all activities, guides growth and counsels those in need. It also arranges life events such as weddings and funerals, and does outreach events in the local community.

There are Assemblies in 170 countries, the release adds, and members are elected democratically without nominations or campaigns.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Packed Cloverdale Market Days

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Tank crushing a hit at Cloverdale Legion open house

The open house featured military vehicles, games and a barbecue along with the tank crushing

City hopes Surrey’s new energy centre will be ‘a window’ into sustainability

Facility’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

PHOTOS: Packed Cloverdale Market Days

Don’t miss the next Market Days on July 27

Rocky Mountain high: Surrey’s Burzan picked in NHL draft by Colorado Avalanche

Guildford-raised forward currently in WHL with Brandon Wheat Kings

VIDEO: Surrey’s former Flamingo Hotel goes out with a bang

The Flamingo opened in July 1955 as a motor hotel with 20 rooms

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

Most Read