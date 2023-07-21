White Rock Baha’i followers share memories, lessons from 1983 executions

Warning: The following story contains graphic details that may be triggering to some.

Four decades ago, 10 women were executed in Iran for their beliefs, and those who continue to follow the Baha’i faith – including the men and women who gather in White Rock – say the ruthless slaughter remains a day they cannot forget.

Baha’i followers keep all of their peoples’ killings close to their hearts every single day, members of the The Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of White Rock explained during a recent gathering at Fereshteh Bartlett’s home.

“They were given the chance, just as my father was, four times to recant or else they’ll be executed,” Goli Azizi-Ashraf, who is originally from Iran and now lives in Surrey, told Peace Arch News.

“They refused to give up what they believed in. For me, this shows the conviction of an individual for what they believed.”

Azizi-Ashraf’s faith is tightly connected to her father, Habib’u’llah Azizi, who himself was executed on Aug. 29, 1981, at a time when men of the Baha’i faith were imprisoned and executed.

Not even two years later, women of the faith began to be targeted, leading to the June 18, 1983 execution of 10 Baha’i women in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the city of Shiraz. One of the victims — Mona Mahmoudnejad — was just 17 years old.

Every person killed was given a choice: recant the Baha’i faith and accept Islam, or die. The 10 women, like the men who were executed before and after them, chose to stick to their beliefs.

To be a Baha’i follower is to experience loss, history shows.

“Tragedies such as this, you never really get over it,” said Nahid Mazloum, a Vancouver resident.

For Mazloum, the memory of her mother, father and younger sister’s execution is vivid even after 40 years.

Mazloum’s mother, Ezzat-Janami Eshraghi, and sister, Roya, were two of the 10 women killed on that tragic day in 1983. Her father, Enayatullah Eshraghi, was killed two days prior.

Ten women were executed for their religious beliefs in Iran, on June 10, 1983. Six men were killed for the same reason two days prior. Included in the executions were Nahid Mazloum’s father Enayatullah Eshraghi, mother Ezzat-Janami Eshraghi and younger sister Roya Eshraghi, pictured one year before their execution. (Nahid Mazloum/contributed photo)

Working in Nigeria at the time, Mazloum remembers the news evoked unimaginable emotions.

Her husband told her about her father’s death first, and then about the deaths of her mother and sister.

“I could not process it emotionally. I only heard my father because, of course it was unbelievable to imagine my mother and my sister, but my father I could imagine because at that point, many men had been executed,” Mazloum recalled.

“My husband, who was telling me the news, I asked him ‘Do you have any news about my mother and sister?’ and he was surprised. He said ‘I told you already. They have been executed’.

“I didn’t hear it the first time.”

Physically sickened, Mazloum said she was left numb and confused for a week, until she was able to speak to her youngest sister, who was in Iran, but was never imprisoned.

“She told me about her last visit with them,” she said. “She had seen the bodies and she told me that our father had a smile on his face.”

Mazloum learned from survivors who had been imprisoned with Roya that her sister had been an anchor to many during that time. As well, that she’d had an opportunity to see her father one last time before he was executed, after noticing they were in the same room during an interrogation.

“She asked the judge to let her see her father because she hadn’t seen her father for so long. The judge takes advantage of this, thinking that maybe if the family see each other, they would encourage each other to recant their faith. So he allows it,” Mazloum said, telling the story as it was told to her.

“When the judge noticed that Roya is showing so much love and tenderness towards her father and hugs and kisses him and tells him how much she misses him, the judge says to her, ‘Why do you put yourself in so much agony? Why don’t you just recant your faith? It’s just one word and we’ll let you go.”

But Roya did not falter and said that she prayed to “stay firm until my last breath,” which she accomplished.

Simin Moghimi’s sister Zarrin Moghimi-Abyaneh was another of the 10 killed.

In England at the time, Moghimi began writing letters to her family in Iran once news broke that followers of the Baha’i faith were being targeted. But she never got a response.

Then, Moghimi heard that 90 Baha’is were arrested in Shiraz and just knew that her family had to be among them.

“They tried to really force them to recant and also, they wanted to break their spirit as well, so that they do recant. So they would ask the same question over and over in different ways,” Moghimi said.

“In one of the interrogations, Zarrin used the holy book of Islam, the Qur’an, to prove the point she was making of the Baha’i faith.”

She was executed after eight months in prison, at the age of 29.

Her mother learned of Zarrin’s death from a stranger on the street, and went straight to the prison.

There, she joined other mothers pleading to see their children.

“Eventually with a lot of begging, (the guards) allowed the mothers to go in and she saw all of them, including her daughter. She kisses her, on my behalf,” Moghimi shared.

“She told the guards… ‘I won’t make any noise, I won’t cry.’”

Moghimi said that families of those executed were not given the bodies for burial. To this day, she doesn’t know where Zarrin’s body was laid.

Emotional in recalling the story, Moghimi said she misses her sister, but understands that Zarrin did what she believed was right.

“If you have something important to say and today, you change your word, tomorrow nobody will listen to you,” she said.

For Azizi-Ashraf, it’s crucial to keep her father’s memory alive for his grandchildren. He never met them, but she said he helps her teach lessons to her children.

“I tell them, ‘You must never forget what he did and you share the same thing with your children,’” Azizi-Ashraf said.

“My father would say, ‘It’s not like a jacket I can take off and hang and on a Saturday or Sunday, I put it back on. This is something that you are, so how can you separate yourself from your existence?’”

When the executions began in Iran, Azizi-Ashraf’s family were sitting together at dinner in England discussing what they would do if faced with life or death. At the time, her father said that he did not know.

Looking back, Azizi-Ashraf said she feels grief but no anger.

“He was an ordinary man but he was able to rise” when it counted, she said.

“There isn’t any anger because the focus is on the purpose… If I start showing resentment or hate then I didn’t learn anything from what happened.”

