Sources’ Howard Shein (left) accepts a pair of cheques from White Rock auxiliary firefighters Darren Phillips (centre) and Jody Nedelak Friday (April 24): $3,000 for Sources Women’s Place and $3,000 for the food bank. (Contributed photo)

White Rock auxiliary firefighters donate $6,000 to Sources

Funds raised split between Women’s Place and food bank

White Rock Auxiliary Firefighters presented a pair of cheques Friday (April 24) afternoon in support of two Sources Community Resource Centres programs.

Totalling $6,000, the funds were evenly split between the organization’s Women’s Place and White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

Women’s Place provides free resources, programs and supports aimed at improving the lives of women and their families in a safe and confidential environment.

The food bank, currently supporting more than 600 registered clients, provides community members in need with a minimum of two days’ worth of food per person weekly.

READ MORE: Sources Food Bank issues plea for donations amid COVID-19 crisis

Firefighter Darren Phillips said a firefighting tool called a pile pole was used to present the cheques, to ensure social distancing.

The donated funds were raised, he said, through the team’s 2019 golf tournament, Christmas boot drive and a memorial fund created in memory of Debra Nedelak, a member’s mother who passed away late last year.

On Facebook, Sources officials said the organization, noting a reliance on community support, is “so grateful for your kindness and support during this difficult time.”


