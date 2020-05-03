White Rock auxiliary firefighters donate $6,000 to Sources

White Rock Auxiliary Firefighters presented a pair of cheques Friday (April 24) afternoon in support of two Sources Community Resource Centres programs.
Totalling $6,000, the funds were evenly split between the organization’s Women’s Place and White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.
Women’s Place provides free resources, programs and supports aimed at improving the lives of women and their families in a safe and confidential environment.
The food bank, currently supporting more than 600 registered clients, provides community members in need with a minimum of two days’ worth of food per person weekly.
Firefighter Darren Phillips said a firefighting tool called a pile pole was used to present the cheques, to ensure social distancing.
The donated funds were raised, he said, through the team’s 2019 golf tournament, Christmas boot drive and a memorial fund created in memory of Debra Nedelak, a member’s mother who passed away late last year.
On Facebook, Sources officials said the organization, noting a reliance on community support, is “so grateful for your kindness and support during this difficult time.”
tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter