White Rock artists to resume selling ‘firefly lanterns’ to support food bank

Bob Jadis, along with a team of painters and an etch artist, are selling firefly lanterns with 100 per cent of the funds allocated to the Sources South Surrey White Rock Food Bank. (Contributed photo)

After taking a break over the summer months, a group of White Rock artists are to resume selling ‘firefly lanterns’ in support of the South Surrey/White Rock Sources Food Bank.

The modest effort to raise extra cash for Sources started at the beginning of the year. Artists paint and etch recycled wine bottles and sell them for $40, with every cent earned being allocated to the food bank. The bottles are illuminated by a string of lights attached to an artificial cork, providing a ‘firefly’ effect.

Organized by Trude and Bob Jadis and a few volunteer artists, the effort so far has raised more than $9,000 for the food bank.

SEE ALSO: Lanterns flying off the shelves as White Rock fundraiser gains momentum

Artists have started to prepare for the Christmas season.

“In lieu of the Christmas spirit, we’re changing the price from the original $50 to $40 to make seasonal buying a lot easier for our customers,” Trude said Sunday (Nov. 7).

The hand-etched bottles sell for $150.

“They are a work of art. They take the artist a good three days to put together. People can ask for certain things on the bottle and she will try to accommodate… she’s very flexible,” Trude said.

People can purchase bottles by calling Trude at 604-928-9659 or emailing trudejadis@shaw.ca. Trude has a showroom in her condo building, located near Blackwood Street and North Bluff Road.

Additionally, people can view or purchase the bottles at Pelican Rouge Cafe (15142 North Bluff Rd.) or the Community Closet (1341 B Johnston Rd.)