White Rock and Surrey’s Walk for Alzheimer’s returning May 28

An annual walk to raise funds for research and to help care for those living with dementia is returning to several communities around B.C. later this month, including White Rock’s Memorial Park.

Each year, IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s honours an individual who either lives with the disease or has had an impact on the life of someone who does.

This year’s honouree will be Mollie Williams, whose husband Gordon was diagnosed with dementia.

“When Mollie Williams opened up about her husband Gordon’s dementia diagnosis, she discovered she might be a sole caregiver, but she is not alone on her caregiving journey. Mollie now has friends who understand and walk alongside her,” a story on the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s website reads.

“For four years following Gordon’s diagnosis, Mollie planned his social activities. She wanted to find new things to keep Gordon engaged, so he could continue living a meaningful life.

“Like many other caregivers, she kept focusing on what was best for Gordon. While Mollie worked to ensure Gordon’s needs were met, she didn’t prioritize her own well-being,” the story continues.

Because of the support of two friends who recognized that Williams was close to burning out, Gordon has moved into long-term care.

“I am profoundly grateful for my two supportive friends who were there for me,” says Mollie.

Meanwhile, she encourages other caregivers to get in touch with the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

“Attending their workshops and caregiver support groups saved my bacon,” she says. “There’s so much information available and you hear experiences from others which is extremely helpful.”

Mollie will be at the walk for the White Rock and Surrey community — presented by Go Auto — on Sunday, May 28 at Memorial Park. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Get your family, friends and colleagues together… to help fund vital programs and services for people affected by dementia,” reads a release from Alzheimer Society of B.C.

According to their data, 85,000 people in the province are living with dementia.

